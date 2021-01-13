Bonaire Junior Ranger’s First Dive of 2021









Kralendijk – Every year, the Junior Rangers go on their first dive of the year together. This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, they were split into smaller groups so they could all experience the dive at different times because the dive must go on! A huge thank you to the volunteers, to VIP Diving for sponsoring the tanks they used, and to Raw Elements Sunscreen Bonaire for donating reef-friendly sunscreen. Don’t forget to purchase your 2021 Nature Fee here: https://stinapa.bonairenaturefee.org/purchase

