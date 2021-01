1 Share

Photo: Hans Smulders

Kralendijk – Calling out all bird enthusiasts to join the 12th Annual Caribbean Waterbird Census starting tomorrow! (January 14th – February 3rd) It’s simple, all you need to do is head over to your nearest wetland or beach and record the birds you see. Create an eBird Caribbean account here: https://ebird.org/caribbean/home

For more information visit: bit.ly/CWC-2021







Also read