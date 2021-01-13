Saba Police received report of lifeless body

- 4Shares
The Bottom, Saba – On Tuesday, January 12th , the police on Saba received a report that the lifeless body of a man was found in a house on Sulpherine Road. The doctor who came to the scene concluded that it was a natural death. It concerned a man with initials G.W.M.M. aged 68, from the United States.
