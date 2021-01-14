Bonaire Government Reminds Parents to Register Childeren for Primary School









Kralendijk – The Government of Bonaire reminds parents that from now, their children should be registered online for Primary Education.

Registration can be done online through www.aanmeldenbasisonderwijsbonaire.com. Children who will go to school for the first time in the 2021-2022 school year must be registered for primary education before April 1, 2021.







Registration is mandatory for all children born between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. On the website parents will find all the necessary information to register their child correctly.

The website is available in Dutch, Papiamento, Spanish and English.

