Miriam C. Schmidt Botanical Garden Statia upgrades









14 Shares

Florian Hordijk and Sebastiaan Keijzer took care of the installation of the new solar pannels. Photo: STENAPA

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Miriam C. Schmidt Botanical Garden was created by St Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) in 1999 when 5 hectares of land were leased from the island government in order to provide a sanctuary for Statia’s native flora to thrive, away from roaming livestock and invasive plants.

STENAPA has continued upgrades to the background system of the Botanical Garden. Last year they were able to begin the laying of the irrigation lines. TopServiss and Adam Mitchell (from ReforeStatia) continued the installation process, which was finished this year.







Installation of solar panels and electrical power upgrades were started and completed by volunteers Sebastiaan Keijzer and Florian Hordijk.

This is good news for 2021 as Ervin Arnaud, the Botanical Garden Ranger, and his team can all get busy growing and planting out native trees. The upcoming beautification will welcome you and your children to a healing and peaceful retreat into Nature on Statia.

Also read