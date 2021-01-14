Present for Bonaire’s First Baby of the Year









The parents of Shakur Coffie with the gift presented to them by the Government of Bonaire. Photo: OLB

Kralendijk – Shakur Coffie, the first baby on Bonaire for the year 2021, has received a gift from the Public Entity Bonaire.

It has been a habit for some time for the deputy of Social Affairs and Welfare to visit the parents and the first baby of the year to give them a present.







Due to the Covid-19 measures, this year deputy Nina den Heyer had the present delivered to the happy parents.

The Government of Bonaire wishes the parents all the best with their new baby. “May Shakur grow up to be an exemplary boy who also makes his parents proud’, according to the Government in a short statement.

