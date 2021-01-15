Bonaire Airspace Reopens to US Flights









5 Shares

Delta Airline’s last flight to Bonaire on March 15, 2020. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- Bonaire’s airspace is official back open for flights out of the United States, starting Friday night, February 15, 2021.

This was communicated by Island Governor Edison Rijna, during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Rijna warned that this would not mean that flights would immediately return. “Airlines also need time to put these flights back on the map”, said Rijna.







Rijna stressed that US carriers would be responsible for complying with all requirements put in place by the Government, such as a negative PCR test in order for passengers to be allowed to board for a Bonaire-bound flight.

Cancellations

Because of the continuing restrictions, various flights out of the US by among others American Airlines and Delta Airlines had to be cancelled or postponed, much to the dismay of those who had already purchased tickets for these flights.

Bonaire’s Government had expected a faster opening of the local airspace; however in the end the final decision has to be taken by the Dutch Government. In total flights out and back to the US have been banned for 10 whole months.