Delta Airlines Back on Bonaire from February 6th











Delta Airlines is the first US carrier to return to Bonaire, with American Airlines following a few days later. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- Delta Airlines will be the first US Carrier to restart flights to Bonaire. The first flight of the US carrier will land on Bonaire on February 6, 2021.

American Airlines will restart the flights to Bonaire on February 13, according to information received from the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB).







“Delta Airlines will resume its weekly direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines’ Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami (MIA) and United Airlines’ non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) will begin scheduled service to Bonaire”, is stated in a press release from TCB on Friday.

TCB also said they were currently working together with Diamond Public Relations on various marketing campaigns for the American market. “We are very pleased we are finally able to start with our marketing activities and campaigns towards the American market following the announcement that direct flights from USA to Bonaire are possible again. USA is one of our main markets, where most of our dive friends and ambassadors come from who most of them visit Bonaire annually”, according to Marjolein Oleana – Business Manager TCB.