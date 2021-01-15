15 January 2021 11:32 am

Invitation for Saba Town Hall Meeting for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Bottom, Saba – Public Health Department Saba and Saba Health Care Foundation hereby cordially invite the public of Saba to join their Townhall meeting regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine.Medical Experts are available to answer your questions, address your concerns and provide you with information.

Please join them on one of the following dates and locations:





Wednesday January 20 The Bottom- Juliana Sport Field 6:30 pm

Thursday January 21 Windwardside- Eugenius Johnson Center 6:30 pm

