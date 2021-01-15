No new anti-Covid Measures on Bonaire









1 Share

Publich Health doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier sees a cautious downward trend in the new infection rate over the last few days.

Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire is not implementing any new measures in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 on the island.

This was communicated by Governor Edison Rijna and Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier on Friday afternoon. Luinstra-Passchier said there was reason for cautious optimism. While new infections are still being confirmed on a daily basis, there is a cautious downward trend in the infections over the last few days.







This is why, according to Rijna, there is no tightening of the current measures. The Governor however warned that enforcement of current rules would stay strict. Over the past few days many establishments received a visit of the authorities. Seven establishments were closed and fined earlier this week because of various violations of the current anti-Covid preventative measures.