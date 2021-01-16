16 January 2021 22:50 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Bonaire has 113 Active cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

131

  • 1
    Share

Kralendijk- Bonaire has 113 active cases of Covid-19 on January 16, 2021, which is unchanged from a day earlier.

Four of the 59 test results for Covid-19 are positive. All active cases are locals. Four people have recovered since yesterday and four are in the hospital due to Covid-19. One person is in special care.





Also read: