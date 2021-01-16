Bonaire has 113 Active cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

- 1Share
Kralendijk- Bonaire has 113 active cases of Covid-19 on January 16, 2021, which is unchanged from a day earlier.
Four of the 59 test results for Covid-19 are positive. All active cases are locals. Four people have recovered since yesterday and four are in the hospital due to Covid-19. One person is in special care.
