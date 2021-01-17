Statia Government presents Q&A Sheet about Covid-19 Vaccination









Photo: Statia Government

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Government of St. Eustatius has prepared a sheet to answer the most common question on the use of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Everyone is looking forward to living without the COVID-19 measures and restrictions. Vaccination will be a major step towards achieving this goal.

Currently several vaccines against COVID-19 have been developed, tested, and reviewed”, according to an introduction on Statia Government’s website.







In light of the upcoming vaccination program,which will start on the island in February of this year, Government has prepared an extensive Q&A sheet which can be downloaded online.

The sheet provides answers to questions like: When will the vaccination program start? What vaccine will be used on St. Eustatius? and Why should you get vaccinated?

The form can also be downloaded by clicking HERE.

