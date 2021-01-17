Van Putten (PLP) Wants IC to Discuss Colourfin and hear Fishermen









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- PLP Councilman Clyde van Putten has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Central Committee of the island council, with the request maritime issues.

The first point Van Putten wants to address is the situation of the workers Colourfin and ongoing labor issues with this group of workers, something that was also brought up by the All-4-One union some time ago.







The second matter Van Putten wants to see addressed are the concerns of local fishermen. “I am hereby requesting that the Executive Council, the Harbor Master, the All For One Labor Union and the and representatives from the two groups mentions along with Mr. Mervin Gittens invited to attend this meeting”, according to the letter by Van Putten.