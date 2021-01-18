Authorities Warn Against Activities of CashFx Group on Bonaire









A screenshot of the company’s Website promoting investment services.

Kralendijk- The Police Force, the Bonaire Bankers Association and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) have received signals that an organization called “CashFX” is active on Bonaire.

The Police in a press statement on Monday warned that “CashFX” is not licensed by the AFM for these activities. The AFM has posted a warning about this party on its website. The local banks are also aware of this warning.







“CashFX” persuades consumers to invest their money as a 1% monthly return is promised. The organization is currently holding various meetings on Bonaire and is attracting a lot of people.

Financial Setbacks

KPCN has been in contact with the AFM and the Bonaire Bankers Association and in consultation have decided to inform the residents of these signals, in order to avoid possible financial setbacks, disappointments and possible reports.

“We advise people to only invest with parties that have a license for this, and to be properly informed by experts” according to a statement from Police.