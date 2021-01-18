Bon Bida Health Can Conduct up to 300 PCR tests per day









Kralendijk- Bon Bida Health Centre as of today is able to conduct up to 300 PCR tests in a single day.

The initiative to provide PCR-tests is important for residents and tourists alike. The costs for a PCR-tests is 150 dollars; about half of what had to be paid before. Rapid antigen testing is also available for 75 dollars per test.







According to Robert Smaal, owner of Bon Bida Health, the Rapid Antigen test is in principle sufficient for travelers to the United States.

The ability to conduct PCR and Antigen tests is possible thanks to an agreement with Medical Laboratory Services in Curaçao. Test samples are sent to Curaçao. After analysis by MLS, a result is provided in 24 to 36 hours.

“An official medical certificate is issues by MLS and is emailed to travelers, so that they can provide proof upon entry into the country of their destination”, says Smaal.

Employment

The amount of employees recruited by Bon Bida to conduct the tests at the moment stands at 4: two Registered Nurses and two administrative employees. Smaal expects that two more nurses may be needed depending on the demand.

Apart from testing at the Bon Bida location, testing is also provided at homes or at hotels. There is an additional cost tied to this.

Appointments for the test can be made by mailing Bon Bida through pcr@bonbida.com or by calling 787 5687.

