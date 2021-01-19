Belastingdienst Sint Eustatius back at H.M. Queen Beatrixstreet









3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Monday January 18th , the Belastingdienst on St. Eustatius moved back to the H.M. Queen Beatrixstreet. The renovation of the current office is completed.

As of Monday January 18th, clients can visit the office located at the H.M. Queen Beatrixstreet, from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 1 PM, by appointment only.







An appointment can be made by telephone via tel. 318 3325 or 318 3326. A maximum of 2 people are allowed in at a time and a face mask is mandatory. In order to serve customers even better, the Belastingdienst stays accessible via: Balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl

You can go to this e-mail address with any questions you would have liked to visit the counter of the Belastingdienst with, such as:

Questions about all types of declarations;

Requests, such as: DIGI-D, Crib number, income statements, legal aid statement, payment arrangement and deferment of payment;

Changes, such as: reporting a change of bank account number and / or change of address;

For all your Customs questions.

The e-mail address helpdesk@belastingdienst-cn.nl will also remain available, for IT and online issues for the three islands. Documents can also safely be deposited, during and after opening hours, in the letterbox next to the main entrance of the Tax office on St. Eustatius.

Also read