Bonaire Receives Vaccine Freezers early next week

Kralendijk- Bonaire will receive freezers next week which are fit to store both the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines.
“Vaccination on Bonaire will start with the Pfizer Vaccine, but it is possible that at a later stage Moderna or the (yet to be approved) AstraZeneca vaccine”, says Joey Van Slobbe, who is in charge of the vaccination program on Bonaire.
Vaccination on the island will start with health care workers, followed by the 70 and 60 year olds respectively. After the first phase, vaccination will be available for adults between 18 and 60 years of age.
Vaccination on Bonaire will start probably around mid-February.
