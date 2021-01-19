COVID-19 test mandatory for most travelers to Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of upcoming Sunday, January 24th 2021, most travelers to St. Eustatius must present a negative PCR-test not older than 72 hours before arrival on Statia.

Persons coming from low risk countries such as Saba, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis and Antigua, etc are exempted from the rule.







Children under the age of 12 years, transit passengers, heads of state, diplomats, seafarers on ships other than commercial yachts and pleasure crafts do not have to show a negative PCR-test. Exception is also for persons employed in the transport of goods and persons returning from medical referrals. Travellers from certain countries do not need to show a negative PCR-test when entering Statia.

For a complete list of these excluded countries (which will be updated regularly), please click on the following link: https://zoek.officielebekendmakingen.nl/stcrt-2021-2634.html

The measures are taken in connection with the lifting of the flight ban decided on January 14th 2021 by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Minister of Justice and Security and the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

The mandatory negative PCR-test is applicable for both aircraft and ship passengers coming to Statia. The measures are effective in Statia as of January 24th 2021 to give travellers time to make arrangements.

United Kingdom and Africa

Passengers from Ireland, the United Kingdom and South Africa must also present a negative antigen-test not older than 4 hours before boarding the flight from those countries, in addition to the negative PCR-test. This is due to the variant of SARS-CoV-2 that has been detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Ireland.

Potential risk

Passengers travelling from other countries to Statia pose a risk because they could potentially import and spread coronavirus. To limit that risk, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports decided that they must be able to present a negative test result. In addition, all passengers need to fill in the health-declaration form issued by the Public Health Department and the 12-day quarantine remains applicable for all passengers from medium and high risk countries to Statia, also in case of a negative PCR-test.

For more information, please click on the following links (in Dutch only):

Regulation PCR-test: https://zoek.officielebekendmakingen.nl/stcrt-2021-2637.html

For information related to travel and quarantine:

info.covid19@statiagov.com

For information related the vaccination programme:

vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com

