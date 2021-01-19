Bonaire Covid-19 active cases continue to drop









Kralendijk -The health department has processed all the data after a very busy week. That’s why there is a drop in the active cases and the people in quarantine. Bonaire has 80 active cases of Covid-19 on January 19, 2021. 2 of the 21 test results for Covid-19 are positive. On active case is a tourist. 26 people recovered since yesterday and 4 are in hospital due to Covid-19, one is in special care.

Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.







Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

