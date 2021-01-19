Freezer for Covid vaccines arrives in St. Eustatius









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A freezer for the storage of the Moderna vaccine has arrived on Sunday January 17th and was subsequently placed in St. Eustatius.

A final decision on exactly which vaccine will be used, Pfizer or Moderna, has not been taken as of yet. According to the Government of St. Eustatius, this decision will be taken at the end of the current week.







Government, in the meantime, has started an information campaign. An Q&S sheet with the most common questions and concerns has in the meantime been published, while a form to sign up for the vaccination has also been published.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the vaccination.