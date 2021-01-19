MijnCN Online Platform live for Caribbean Netherlands









Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of January 19th, 2021 MijnCN is launched. MijnCN is the online platform for public services in the Caribbean Netherlands. Residents and businesses can easily, safely and quickly manage their business online, with the affiliated services.

The Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland (BCN) is the first service on the platform, on which initially IB (income tax), ABB (General Expenditure Tax) and LH (Wage Tax) tax returns can be submitted.







In time the portal will be extended with more services of the central and local government. This way, residents of the Caribbean Netherlands will have a one-stop portal for all their government-related matters.

Easy

Users can log in wherever they are to view or change information or manage their business. You can find help with the creation of an account on www.mijncn.nl/aanmaken-activeren

Safe

Security is a top priority at MijnCN. Therefore, data on the platform is protected in various ways. For instance through the possibility of a two-factor authentication. With this method a user is required to perform two forms of identification, instead of one, in order to access his unique, personal account.

Fast

Because data is entered directly into the system, this means it can be processed more quickly. In short, MijnCN is easy, safe and fast. More information is available on www.mijncn.nl.

