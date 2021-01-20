Wendy Pelk new Island Secretary of the Public Entity Bonaire









Kralendijk – The Executive Council Bonaire wants to inform you that Mrs Wendy Pelk will be appointed as Island Secretary as of 1 March 2021.

Pelk is currently Director of the municipality of Alkmaar. She has held this position since 2013. From April to May 2016 she was acting Municipal Secretary in Alkmaar. Before working in Alkmaar she also worked as a Municipal Secretary for the municipality of Boskoop and the municipality of Alphen on the Rhine.







After the position of Island Secretary became vacant as of 1 November 2019, the Executive Council actively sought an experienced successor who, together with the change manager and the still to be attracted group controller, will contribute to the realisation of the ambitions of the Executive Council with regard to the governance programme and in the strengthening of the administrative power as laid down in the Board Agreement. The Executive Council has also appointed a change team to deal with public finances for sound financial management. In this way, the Executive Council hopes to increase the functionality of the official organisation and further professionalize the service.

