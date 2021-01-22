Humpback Whales should be passing Statia now









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – If you have seen a whale, or any other marine mammal, please fill the form available https://www.statiapark.org/nature-on-statia-whales/ to share as much information you got. Printed copies are available at the STENAPA office as well. Email outreach@statiapark.org for any queries or to submit your forms to them.

