Registration for Saba’s COVID-19 Vaccine is now open

The Bottom, Saba -The Public Health Department has been working in close cooperation with the Dutch institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) and the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) to make a COVID-19 vaccine available for the island.

The Dutch Government is making the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine available for the adult population of Saba. This can happen as soon as mid-February. The vaccine is voluntary and will be made available to persons over the age of 60, persons with underlying health conditions, healthcare workers, and adults over the age of 18 respectively.







As of today it is possible to register yourself to get the vaccine once it becomes available. This can be done by:

– Filling in the registration form and email to vaccination@sabahealthcare.org

– Whatsapp a clear photo of the completed registration form to (+599) 416 5373

– Calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line (+599) 416 5373

– Filling in the registration Form at the Medical Center, Pharmacy or Public Health Department

Vaccines are perhaps the best hope for ending the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an opportunity to protect yourself, your family and your community!

