0 New infections in Bonaire; Active Cases down to 28

Kralendijk- The latest breakout of Covid-19 on Bonaire seems to be contained, now that there are 0 new infections on Saturday, and the total active cases are down to 28 persons.

There are still 3 persons hospitalized because of Covid. Infection rates have been dropping quite drastically from the first days of the outbreak wich started around December 26th, with days of over 30 new cases.







Over the last few days, new infections hoovered around 1 – 3, with finally 0 new infections on Saturday.

