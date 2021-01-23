After 3-week battle with Covid-19: Elvis Tjin Asjoe back on the road









Kralendijk- MPB Party Leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe, after a period of 3 weeks that he was battling Covid, was finally able to leave his house again on Saturday.

A relieved Tjin Asjoe said that he was glad the ordeal was over and that he was able to go back on the road again. “I can now tell people from my own experience that Covid is no joke. I had all the symptoms one can feel with the flu and then some”, said Tjin Asjoe.







“It began with a headache, followed by a sore throat, fever, muscle aches, heavy coughing and a lot of phlegm. After that I had stomach trouble and I lost both my sense of smell and taste”.

Tjin Asjoe urges residents to observe the preventative measures against the virus. After being confined to his house for 3 weeks, today the former MPB Commissioner got the thumbs up from health professionals that he could leave the house again.

