KLM Continues Bonaire Flights









9 Shares

Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk – KLM will continue to fly to Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten according to their normal schedule, in spite of new anti-Covid measures in The Netherlands.

Regional manager Cees Ursem has communicated this to the public body of Bonaire. The airline had announced earlier this week that it would stop intercontinental flights. According to the airline, it was in practice impossible to get the flight crew to meet the new travel condition of an antigen text.







The Netherlands announced this week that travelers from high-risk countries who want to fly to the country, must also take an antigen test in addition to the already required PCR test.

Low risk

Bonaire is a low risk country for the Netherlands. Travelers going to the Netherlands from Bonaire do not need to do a PCR test or an antigen test.