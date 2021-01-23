Koos Sneek once again on CDA-list for Dutch Parliamentary Elections

- 3Shares
Oranjestad/The Hague- Independent Councilman Koos Sneek from the List Sneek, will once again participate in elections for Dutch parliament, in the constituency of the BES-islands.
Sneek will be the ‘list pusher’ with a place as number 52 on the list of the Christen Democratisch Appel (CDA). In the parliamentary elections of 2017, Sneek already appeared on the CDA.
Of the then 436 votes cast, he received no less than 335 votes. D66, 4 years ago the second party on St. Eustatius, with a total of 27 votes.
