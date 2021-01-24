‘Frakshon Coffie’ Provides Report of Work done in Past Months









Fltr: Milena Ramirez-Silberie, Council lady Desiree Coffie and Evo Cicilia.

Frakshon Coffie of Bonaire Island Council woman Daisy Coffie, has written a report on the activities that the fraction has carried out during its first 3 months since its establishment, in October of last year.

According to the Fraction, time was spent on administrative work, preparing for meetings, preparing speeches, orienting on issues that arise in the community, consulting with citizens, correspondence, requesting documents, participating in the various types of meetings, making working visits, writing press releases and maintaining good relations with the press.







Varied

“These three months have shown that it is a very varied job, but that it is also very satisfying”, according to the youngest IC fraction.

Up to four times, council lady Daisy Coffie was able to provide the necessary assistance to people who needed it at that time. A letter has also been sent to the House of Representatives about the parliamentary debate on the legislative proposal “COVID-19 Measures Act” and a letter to the Financial Supervision Council (Cft) about the adoption of the Budget 2021.

Letters have also been sent to mr. V. Kalvenhoven about the transport for people with disabilities, to the BIT lab about the participation of young people and to St. Eustatius on the occasion of the “Statia Day Celebration”.

During this period, Frakshon Coffie sent four requests for documents. This concerns documents concerning the Project 500 homes of the Fundashon Cas Boneriano, the Steering Group Fuel Supply Bonaire, the Process Course Budget 2021 and vacancies and applications at the Space and Development Department.

Meetings and work visits

One of the busiest part for the young fraction was the attendence in all the eetings of the Island Council.

During these three months, Daisy Coffie participated in 4 presidency meetings, 6 standing committee meetings, 8 opinion-forming meetings, 5 decision-making meetings and 12 social gatherings with informal groups.

Coffie also made various ‘working visits’ to the housing projects of the Fundashon Cas Boneriano in Hato and Nieuw Amsterdam. Furthermore the fraction was active when it comes to the press with a total of 11 press releases.

The fraction is very active on Facebook. “We have made sure to have a clear presence on this platform by properly informing about our thoughts, letters sent and concerns. In total no less than 48 publications were placed on social media, which means 3 to 4 publications per week”, according to the fraction in a statement on Sunday.