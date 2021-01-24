24 January 2021 22:25 pm

BES Reporter

One new Covid Infection Bonaire: Total stands at 29

Kralendijk- One of the 6 persons who got tested on Saturday turned out positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The total number of active cases on Sunday therefore stands at 29. 4 additional persons have been placed in quarantine.





Government continues to urge residents to submit themselves to a test, if they experience any Covid-related symptoms.

