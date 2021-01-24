- 4Shares
Kralendijk- One of the 6 persons who got tested on Saturday turned out positive for the Covid-19 virus.
The total number of active cases on Sunday therefore stands at 29. 4 additional persons have been placed in quarantine.
Government continues to urge residents to submit themselves to a test, if they experience any Covid-related symptoms.
Also read:
- ‘Frakshon Coffie’ Provides Report of Work done in Past Months
- One new Covid Infection Bonaire: Total stands at 29
- Book Review: ‘Eight years on Statia. Race, Coloniality and Development’
- More Dutch Humanitarian Aid for Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten
- Koos Sneek once again on CDA-list for Dutch Parliamentary Elections