Excellence Consultancy Hosts First St. Eustatius Business Awards









28 Shares

Boss of the year Maryteresse Lijfrock-Redan seen with Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij and Excellence Consultancy owner Minerva Hook-Van Putten. Photo: Excellence Consultancy

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On January 23rd 2021, Excellence Consultancy hosted the first annual St. Eustatius Corporate Business Awards 2021.

According to the consultancy firm, the award show highlighs the diligence of the workforce on the island in the Private sector.







“The commerce industry on the island is steadily increasing as new businesses are being formed, CEO’s/Directors are being appointed and freelancing has become a great trend. The Corporate Business Awards 2021 was the platform for employees and stakeholders to select St.Eustatius’ Boss of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Freelancer of the year”, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday.

Categories

The nomination requirements were divided by the different categories; Boss of the Year — the CEO/Man. Director of an establishment that is not a sole proprietorship. The Entrepreneur of the Year — An individual who is solely dependent and is self sustainable. The Freelancer of the Year is an individual who has a full time job and made his/her hobby into a side job.

With great presentations by Nivea Spanner, Brian Carty, Khalil Houtman, Vaughn Sams, Yavonro Maynard, Minerva Hook – Van Putten, Mrs. Maryteresse Lijfrock-Redan and Mr. Fred Cuvalay – hosting by Union Representative Mr. Charles Woodley and supporting family and friends were all in attendance.

The awardees for each segment were Maryteresse Lijfrock-Redan of EUTEL NV, who was awarded Boss of the Year 2021. Makeba Mitchell of ICS Statia was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2021, while Jacquil Pandt of Jacquil Imagery was awarded Freelancer of the Year 2021.

There were also 2 two awards and token of appreciation given to hard working individuals of the community. The Pride of Workmanship Awards awarded to Winston Tearr and Women in Business Award to Louise Gumbs-Duggins of Duggins Supermarket & Hardware Store NV.

Excellence Consultancy said they are already looking forward to the 2022 Award ceremony.