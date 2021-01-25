Meteorological Service Warns for Rough Seas on Tuesday

- 7Shares
Kralendijk- The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns that rough seas are expeced around Bonaire on Tuesday, January 26.
The wind will have a force of 22 knots from the east. The waves can reach a height of 3 to 4 meters.
Owners of small boats planning to go out to sea are advised to take precautions.
