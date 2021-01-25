25 January 2021 20:23 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Weather

Meteorological Service Warns for Rough Seas on Tuesday

216

  • 7
    Shares

Kralendijk- The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns that rough seas are expeced around Bonaire on Tuesday, January 26.

The wind will have a force of 22 knots from the east. The waves can reach a height of 3 to 4 meters.





Owners of small boats planning to go out to sea are advised to take precautions.

Also read: