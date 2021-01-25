Work on Kaya Jean B. Vitte and Carlos A. Nicholas Bonaire in final phase









Kralendijk -The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is restoring the roads with funds from the Netherlands as agreed in the coalition agreement.

On Monday morning, the company responsible for asphalting the roads started to apply an asphalt layer to the Kaya Carlos A. Nicholas and a section of Kaya Jean B. Vitte. The application of the asphalt layer takes two days. Kaya Carlos A. Nicholas and Kaya Jean B. Vitte are expected to reopen to car traffic in the middle of the week.







