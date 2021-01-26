4 additional Covid-19 cases Bonaire









Kralendijk -Bonaire has twenty-five active cases of Covid-19 on January 26, 2021. Four of the twenty-seven test results for Covid-19 are positive. Three more persons recovered. Four people are in hospital due to Covid-19, two get special care.

Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.







