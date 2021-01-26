Bonaire Government Executes Study on feelings regarding Covid-19 Vaccination









21 Shares

Kralendijk- Consultancy firm Linkels & Partners will, on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire, be conducting a study into the feelings about vaccination against Covid-19.

For the study, an online survey is combined with so-called face-to-face interviews.







The survey is available in three languages: Dutch, English and Papiamento. The survey, which consists of 9 questions, measures among others how many people are willing to be vaccinated, what -if any- concerns respondents have, and how the population would like to receive further information on the vaccination program.

The online survey can be completed in less than 5 minutes. You can find the survey by clicking on this link: https://www.research.net/r/Covid-19VaccinBonaire

You can also scan the QR code below to access the survey:

Also read: