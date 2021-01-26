Diplome d’honneur awarded to Eddy Thielman









Kralendijk – On January 26, Eddy Thielman received the World Customs Organisation’s ‘Diplome d’honneur’ from the director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland, Anneke van den Breemer.

Each year on International Customs Day, this organisation awards a certificate of appreciation to a number of people who represent the Douane in a special way.







Eddy Thielman entered the service of Douane Nederlandse Antillen in 1988. After 10/10/10 he started working for the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland and since then he has been the face of the Douane in the Caribbean Netherlands. He is the specialist in the field of Douane legislation here.

From 1988 to the present, he has held various positions within the Douane organisation. He was Head of the Post Douane Bonaire, Management Board member of Douane Nederlandse Antillen, Team Leader Douane “Fysiek Toezicht” and Team Leader Douane BES. He was also very active as an enforcement officer (ELO) for Douane BES.

Since 2016, he has been working as an occupational skills and information coordinator in the Team “Klantbehandelingeling” Douane Caribisch Nederland. As a member of the Implementation Team/Project Group Baselines Border Security (Curaçao, BES, AUA and SXM), he makes an important contribution to the cooperation and information exchange within the Kingdom.

Eddy Thielman is a widely respected colleague at the Belastingdienst/Douane who feels responsible for BCN and Douane in particular, which is also where his heart lies.

