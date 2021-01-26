Julio Abraham Boulevard Bonaire Partially Closed









Kralendijk – Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) informs that on Thursday, January 28th, the excavation work for the renewal of the irrigation water pipeline (9th EDF) will continue in the final phase of Julio A. Abraham Boulevard.

The work will take place from Thursday, January 28th to Thursday, February 25th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in the afternoon. In order to carry out the work safely, temporary closures and diversions are unavoidable.

Julio A. Abraham Boulevard will be partially closed (between Kaya Gilberto F. Croes and Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar in one direction). Traffic from Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar (at Telbo) will be diverted via the Sùrnan di Roosendaal roundabout. Freight traffic can proceed via Kaya Gilberto F. Croes towards Kaya CEB Hellmund and Zuidpier.







Work area and diversions

The map above shows the direction of through traffic in green and the direction of lane that will be closed in red. Road users and companies may experience dust and noise nuisance during the work. The contractor is continuously working on reducing the nuisance for the environment.

That is why all excavation work on the Julio Abraham Boulevard section (between Jasmin Garden and Nagico) was completed in the week of January 11th to 26th and the streets / construction zones were renovated and restored to their original state according to schedule.

At the same time as the excavation work in Julio Abraham Boulevard, WEB’s Business Unit Water will be renewing various water pipes. Excavation work will start in Kaya Grandi in the last week of February. Soon there will be more information about these activities. The 9th EDF project team, with WEB as a supervisor, is committed to carrying out the

work within the set time and to minimize inconvenience. We thank you for your understanding.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact WEB: email

info@webbonaire.com, phone 599 7158244.

