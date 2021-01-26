New roof for Sunny Valley Saba









Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers and Planning Bureau project manager Evita Pronk inspect the roof renovation of the Sunny Valley Youth Center.

The Bottom, Saba -Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers, and Planning Bureau project manager Evita Pronk on Monday visited the renovation of the roof at the Sunny Valley Youth Center in The Bottom.

At the Sunny Valley Youth Center, work is progressing to reconstruct the roof. The roof was leaking and weak, which is certainly not an ideal situation since the building acts as a hurricane shelter, explained Zagers.







The Sunny Valley project, which should be completed in the second quarter of this year, is financed through recovery funds from the Dutch Government. The contractor is Zagers Construction. The renovation of the building in 2014 did not include the roof. The Sunny Valley Youth Center is executed under the Planning Bureau’s management.Commissioner Wilson inspected the roof on Monday, together with Zagers and Pronk. “I am pleased to see that the work is coming along. When the roof is finished, in time for the hurricane season, we will have a completely safe shelter once again,” he said.

