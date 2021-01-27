Officers Receive Certificate of Appreciation after Rescue Operation









The officers in question with their certificates of appreciation. Photo: KPCN.

Kralendijk- Officer of the Police Force and Royal Military Police, who recently rescued a diver from the rough seas on the north side of the island have been awarded with received a certificate in appreciation for their efforts during this action.

They acted quickly and decisively, saving a human life. On behalf of the Chief of Police, a word of thanks goes to all other employees who have contributed in one way or another to make this campaign a success.







