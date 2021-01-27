Traffic control Sint Eustatius









Photo: The BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Tuesday, January 26th , a fine was issued to the driver of a tractor during a check at Theodore Pandt Road on St. Eustatius. He could not show valid insurance and proof of payment of the motor vehicle tax. On the Father van Tevelenweg three drivers received an official report for not having valid insurance.

KPCN would like to draw the attention of everyone to have the necessary documents as mentioned above in order. Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island. In the coming period, regular checks will be held, whereby strict action will be taken if you do not have the above in order or if the traffic rules are not observed.







Do you not obey the rules? Then you can get a fine. The amount of the fine was $ 375 and $ 275, respectively.

