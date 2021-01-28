28 January 2021 22:04 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Government Latest news Persons Statia

Five participants take oath to Government of Statia Office

182

  • 2
    Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Five participants took the oath of office. The Public Entity would extend congratulations to the five new employees; Vishal Oedjaghir, Eurduchen Woodley, Rasheeda Bourne, Antonio Maduro and Teena Lopes. Mr. Mervin Redan received a token of appreciation for his 20th year jubilee.

Also read