Five participants take oath to Government of Statia Office

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Five participants took the oath of office. The Public Entity would extend congratulations to the five new employees; Vishal Oedjaghir, Eurduchen Woodley, Rasheeda Bourne, Antonio Maduro and Teena Lopes. Mr. Mervin Redan received a token of appreciation for his 20th year jubilee.
