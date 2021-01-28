Program Manager St. Eustatius









In this position you are responsible for preparing the organization, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of improvement and development programs and projects based on the vision of Statia and you coordinate this vision with the responsible departments. For this:

You direct and coordinate the projects and programs implemented by the directorates.

You monitor the integrality and uniformity in the design and implementation of the projects and programs within the program team.

You are responsible for supporting the projects and programs by making expertise and capacity available.

You are responsible for risk management per program / project.

You are responsible for monitoring and controlling the progress of projects and programs.

Requirements:







You have university level and at least ten years of (local) government experience.

You have knowledge of and experience with working in the Caribbean Netherlands.

You have extensive experience with the integral management and control of complex projects and programs.

You have extensive experience in the (functional) management and development of employees.

You preferably have experience with working in organizations that are changing.

You are flexible, organization-sensitive, politically-administratively sensitive, and environmentally aware.

You are good at networking, negotiating, and advising. – You work in a result-oriented, connecting, and collaborative manner and have a development-oriented leadership style.

Other skills: – Good written and oral communication skills in English and Dutch. – Flexibility

Remuneration

The minimum salary for this position $5,647.98 and the maximum $6,975.98 per month for a 39.5 work week.

Application

Please apply, before February 17, 2020 to:

Bestuurscollege van Openbaar Lichaam St. EustatiusT.a.v. de wnd. Eilandsecretaris Mevrouw M. Dijkshoorn-LopesFort Oranjestraat 7, St.Eustatius Dutch Caribbean

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

