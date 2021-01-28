Project Manager St. Eustatius (3x)









1 Share

The Public Entity St. Eustatius is currently recruiting three project managers for a period of 3 years, who are part of the Program & Project office.

Project leaders are deployed on Infrastructure, Agriculture- or Social Domain projects. The project manager’s assignment is to initiate, execute, monitor and deliver (multidisciplinary) projects, including the preparation of the project definition, and set up the project organization, as well as manage internal project employees and / or third parties, based on a project plan, in such a way that the formulated project objectives are realized within the constraints of costs, quality, time, organization and communication.







Tasks

Drawing up the project objectives and definition and a schedule of requirements;

Drawing up a project plan / plan of action;

Realizing the implementation of the project plan, as well as ensuring periodic reports;

(Co) implementation of (parts of) the project;

Testing the delivered project results against the project plan and, after achieving the desired project objectives, transferring relevant knowledge and documents to the institution;

Making proposals for process and product improvement;

Monitoring and promoting the coherence between different interlinked projects;

Ensuring adequate management and staffing of the project team;

Establishing and maintaining interpersonal relationships, as well as assessing mutual relationships and relationships within and outside the own organization.

Requirements

HBO working and thinking level, preferably education in architecture or technical public administration / business administration; agronomy; or social pedagogical background.

at least 10 years of proven experience with the realization of construction projects (both new construction and renovation) or with projects within the social domain; or on agricultural projects within an administrative complex environment, preferably in a non-profit environment;

used to working with end users with a perspective of long-term ownership;

excellent mastery of professional project management skills;

experience with complex administrative decision-making processes;

Excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing;

Board and organization sensitive, able to switch well at different levels;

Able to translate (complex) problems into practical solutions;

Remuneration

The minimum salary for this position $4,249.64and the maximum $$6,147.15 per month for a 39.5 hour work week.

Application

Do you meet the requirements of this position and are you up to the challenge? You can apply by sending your letter and resume before February 17 to:

Bestuurscollege van Openbaar Lichaam St. EustatiusT.a.v. de wnd. Eilandsecretaris Mevrouw M. Dijkshoorn-LopesFort Oranjestraat 7, St.Eustatius Dutch Caribbean.

You can also send an email to: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Also read: