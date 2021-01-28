Statia Government subsidizes feed for livestock production









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has invested in providing subsidized feed for livestock production and combating roaming animals on the island. The feed for the animals arrived on the island in December 2020 and was offloaded for preparation of sale on Thursday, January 7, 2021 and is ready for sale at a subsidized rate.

The Feed was arranged to facilitate the farmers in order for them to provide food for their animals. The cost per rationed bag of feed has become very expensive, therefore, the Public Entity has decided to fund the feed to the farmers at a lower cost for the purpose of maintaining the animals for food production.







The type of feed imported are; Horse feed, Ruminant feed, Universal feed, Hog feed, Goat Milk Ration Feed, Layer feed, Broiler grower and Broiler Finisher.

“We imported a 20-foot container with in total 950 bags of animal feed. There is not much difference in the quality of the feed compared to previous feed imported by the government. This feed is subsidized and available at a cheaper rate”, said dr. Sharon Veira the Island VET.

Registered and unregistered farmers are allowed to buy the feed. The amount will depend on the number of animals each farmer owns. The feed will be sold at the Veterinary Services, the Slaughterhouse.

Based on the results of the animal production and animal husbandry, this can become a continuous process. “We will be evaluating these pilot projects to support the farmers and help with the development of the sustainable animal husbandry on the island,” said Director of Economy Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) Anthony Reid.

