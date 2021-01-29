COVID-19 cases continue to drop Bonaire









Kralendijk -Bonaire has ten active cases of Covid-19 on January 29, 2021. None of the fifteen test results for Covid-19 are positive. Eight more persons recovered. Three people are in hospital due to Covid-19, two get special care.

Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.







