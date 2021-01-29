Statia Back to Zero Covid-infections









Oranjestad- St. Eustatius is back to zero active Covid-cases. Since last week, there was 1 infected person on the island, which has since recovered.

It should be noted that St. Eustatius and Saba have a much stricter admission policy, compared to the ABC-islands.







Most countries and island, with the exception of some, are deemed high risk. Travelers to St. Eustatius should produce a negative PCR test and observe a mandatory quarantine.

The total number of positive cases on the island since the start of the pandemic, has been limited to 20 in total. Only Saba has fared better, with a total of 6 positive cases; the lowest of all the Dutch Caribbean islands.

