Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association ready for 2021

Photo credit: Marcel van der Kamp Fotografie





Kralendijk -The Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), the non-profit organization for unifying the hotel and tourism industry in Bonaire, is pleased to announce that the new board has been elected, including two new members joining the board of directors 2021-2022.

On Thursday November 19th, 2020, the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) held its board election during the general members meeting. Ten people had applied. From this, a total of 9 board members have been elected for the 2021-2022 board period.







From January 1st, 2021, the board of BONHATA consists of the following new members:

– Celine van Meer (Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino)

– Hagen Wegerer (Plaza Beach and Dive Resort)

These two new members are joining the re-elected existing members, of which the president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer are part of the executive board:

– Bas Noij, VIP Diving – President

– Luite Berkenbosch, AB Car Rental & AB Dive – Vice-President

– David Rietveld, Delfins Beach Resort – Secretary

– Charles Vos, Grand Windsock – Treasurer

– Nelson Ruiz, Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire Dive Resort

– Eric Gietman, The Cadushy Distillery

– Tom Peeters, VanEps Kunneman VanDoorne

BONHATA would like to thank the retiring board members, Boudewijn Scholts and Yordi Steenkamer for their efforts over the past years.

The new board is convinced that with their shared insight, vision, and commitment they can continue the growth within the sector. During and after the COVID-19 period, it is a great challenge to not only help the tourism sector of Bonaire to survive, but also to allow tourism to flourish again in the shortest possible time frame.

The new board of BONHATA will continue to carry out its work undiminished and will do everything in its power to further develop the tourism industry in the coming years together with its partners and stakeholders. Collaboration is more important now than ever, especially in these turbulent times. Tourism is a solid and important pillar for the Bonairean economy and that is why BONHATA will also continue to strive for awareness that tourism is considered by the government and society as an important sector on the island. Tourism connects various sectors, such as transport, trade, catering industry, and services.

The new board hopes for an increased collaboration of efforts in order to achieve the planned objectives as soon as possible.

