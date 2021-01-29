Zitter appointed Interim Commander General Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department









Kralendijk – Wouter Zitter is to take on the role of Interim Commander General of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department [Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland] (BKCN) from the 27th of January 2021 onwards. His predecessor, Interim Commander General, Albert Gieling, resigned from the BKCN last year when his fixed term of office ended.

Wouter Zitter (60) previously worked at the Ministry of Justice and Security and has plenty of experience within the fire service organisation and the security sector. He is no stranger to BKCN because he was previously in charge of the fire department in 2011, as its first Commander General.







The process of recruiting a Commander General for long term has not yet resulted in an appointment. Wouter Zitter is going to serve as Interim Commander General until the end of July 2021 while the recruitment process continues.

