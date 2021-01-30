Public Entity Statia presents Annual plans to Island Council









Statia Island Council members listening to one of the presentations on Friday

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The four directorates of the Public Entity St. Eustatius on Friday presented their strategic annual plans to the Island Council members.

The presentation on Friday was the second presentation held. The objective of the informative sessions is to inform the Island Council about the annual plan of the Public Entity, and for the Council Members to gain insights in the specific objectives and targets of each directorate.







During the next session the strategic communication plan will be outlined.

