- 15Shares
Kralendijk- Bonaire has eleven active cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, January 30, 2021. All cases are locals. Two of the fourteen test results for Covid-19 are positive. One more person recovered. Four people are in hospital due to Covid-19, two get special care.
Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. T
o bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.
Also read:
- Two new Infections on Bonaire; total cases at 11
- Anti-Covid measures Bonaire Extended another week
- Lamb meat Promising for Local Production
- Public Entity Statia presents Annual plans to Island Council
- EZ Air Resumes Flights to Colombia